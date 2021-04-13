BYD e6 Electric Car Caught Testing In Chennai, Launch Expected This Year

The BYD e6 is expected to make its debut in the Indian market by the end of this year and is one of the three electric cars that the Chinese manufacturer plans to launch in the country

BYD Auto Co. Ltd. (Build Your Dreams) is the automotive subsidiary of the Chinese multinational company BYD Co Ltd. BYD currently has a range of fully-electric cars in its line-up, and the e6 MPV is also one of them. Now, the BYD e6 has been spied on test in Chennai without any camouflage whatsoever.

A new report suggests that the BYD e6 is expected to be launched in the Indian market in the final quarter of this year. Initially, the car will be imported to the country as a completely built unit (CBU) under the import rule that allows manufacturers to import 2,500 units without having to homologate them.

The model spied in India is the second-generation model of the car. The BYD e6 features a perforated design for the front grille, projector headlamps, vertical fog lamp housings, a sloping roofline, a rear spoiler and sleek wraparound LED taillights. The car also gets stylish-looking multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the BYD e6 gets a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that takes the centre stage on the dashboard. A very unique feature of this head-unit is that the screen can be rotated by 90-degrees to switch between landscape and portrait modes.

Apart from that, the e6 also gets 6-way adjustable front seats, an electronic parking brake, 4 airbags, traction control, ABS, hill-start assist as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system. The BYD e6 comes equipped with a 41 kWh battery pack which is said to offer a range of around 450 – 500 km on a single charge.

The car gets a 40 kW AC on-board charger with DC fast-charging capability. The company claims that the battery can be fully charged with a fast charger in just 1.5 hours. The report suggests that the car could be priced around the Rs 20 – 25 lakh mark, and is one of the three electric cars that the Chinese manufacturer plans to launch in the Indian market.