BYD Delivers 700 Units of Atto 3 Electric SUV Across India

BYD has announced that it has delivered over 700 units of Atto 3 across several Indian cities on the occasion of its 16th anniversary in the country

After the successful launch of its e6 model, its first electric multipurpose vehicle (MPV), to the Indian market, BYD launched Atto 3 car in November 2022. Bookings started last year itself however, the first batch of deliveries started in January and by now the company has announced that it has reached a mark of 700 units. While in a statement, BYD mentioned that it has over 2000 bookings of Atto 3 as of February.

BYD Atto 3: Powertrain, Battery pack and Range

The Atto 3’s front axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor generates 201 hp and 310 Nm of torque, enabling the electric SUV to break from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds.

The 60.48kWh battery pack in the Atto 3 EV is connected to a front-wheel-drive electric motor that cranks out 204PS and 310Nm. It has an ARAI-claimed range of 521 km. It takes 9.5 to 10 hours to charge the battery with a Type 2, 7kW AC charger. On the other hand, an 80kW DC Fast Charger just takes 50 minutes to charge fully.

BYD is offering a warranty on the battery for eight years or 1.6 lakh miles, a motor warranty for eight years or 1.5 lakh miles, and a vehicle warranty for six years or 1.5 lakh miles, whichever comes first.

BYD Atto 3: Power-packed Features

The electric SUV comes with feature-packed options such as a 12.8-inch rotating central screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, an eight-speaker sound system, an automatic climate control system, powered front driver and passenger seats, a wireless phone charger, synthetic leather upholstery, and multi-coloured ambient lighting.

In terms of its safety features, it comes with a 360-degree camera, traction control, hill descent control, ADAS technology, ABS, and seven airbags.

BYD Atto 3: Price and Competition

The price of the BYD Atto 3 EV is Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). Over and above, it also comes a limited-edition “pastel green” exterior paint option, which costs Rs 50,000 extra than the standard model. It can be viewed as a high-end alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

The immediate rivals for BYD Atto 3 are MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric which are also popular in the premium EV space.