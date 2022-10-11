BYD Atto 3 Unveiled In India With 521 Km Range, Bookings Open

BYD Atto 3 has a claimed range of 521 km on a single charge and it takes on MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric and Tata Nexon EV Max

BYD is the largest EV solutions provider in the world and it beat Tesla recently by having electric vehicles in almost all sectors such as passenger EVs, electric buses, electric trucks, etc. The Chinese brand entered India way back in 2007 but forayed into the automotive space only seven years later with its first e-bus.

Only recently, BYD introduced the e6 MPV for commercial buyers before making it available for private users. BYD began its life back in 1995 as a battery company and thus it has nearly three decades of experience in research and development. It makes its own batteries as well as semiconductors and the famed Blade tech is developed by the brand itself.

The technology can also be found in the newly unveiled Atto 3 electric SUV. The in-house built Blade Battery pack with LFP chemistry is safer than other forms of battery chemistries and has a higher energy density at the pack level according to the brand. The Atto 3 model will follow the SKD (Semi-Knocked Down) route and it will be rolled out alongside the e6 MPV at BYD’s facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV competes directly against MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric and Tata Nexon EV Max. It measures a length of 4,455 mm, a width of 1,875 mm and has a height of 1,615 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,720 mm. The four colour schemes that have been made available are Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White and Surf Blue.

The five-seater sits on BYD’s e-Platform 3.0, a scalable platform that can also give rise to a number of EVs in the near future. This Atto 3 is claimed capable of delivering a range of 521 km on a single charge and it has its power output rated at 201 PS and torque at 310 Nm. It utilises a 60.48 kWh battery pack and is said to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

It can replenish from zero to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes and as common with an EV, it is equipped with a single-speed transmission. The equipment list of the BYD Atto 3 comprises a rotatable 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, PM 2.5 air filter, one-touch electric tailgate, power-adjustable front seats, TPMS, seven airbags, NFC card key, vehicle-to-load function (supports power up to 3.3 kW), a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS tech (AEB, LDW, LDP, etc), eight-speaker audio, voice control, LED headlamps and taillamps, multi-colour ambient lighting, CN 95 air filter, a digital cluster and so on.

The Atto 3 has a drag coefficient of 0.29 Cd and BYD intends to sell 15,000 units of the electric SUV over the next year. It also has plans to set up a local manufacturing facility in the due course. The brand currently has 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India and it aims to expand its reach to at least 53 outlets by the end of 2023.

The bookings for the EV begin today at an initial token amount of Rs. 50,000 while the deliveries will commence from January 2023 for the first 500 units and the prices will be announced next month.