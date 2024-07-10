BYD Atto 3 Gets 3 New Variants, Prices Dropped By Rs. 9 Lakh

Besides introducing 3 new variants of the Atto 3 electric SUV, BYD India has added a new Cosmos Black Edition to the lineup

BYD India has announced an expanded product lineup for the Atto 3, featuring new variants. The range now includes the sleek Cosmos Black colour, as well as the Dynamic, Premium, and Superior trims. The Dynamic variant, in particular, carries an introductory price of Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It boasts a claimed driving range of 468 km on a single charge, utilising a 49.92 kWh battery pack.

The Premium and Superior variants come with an ARAI-certified driving range of 521 km and they are equipped with a 60.48 kWh battery pack. The three new variants of the BYD Atto 3 are equipped with the famed Blade Battery technology. The born electric SUV offers rapid charging from 0 per cent to 80 per cent in less than 50 minutes.

Some highlighting features are seven airbags, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree holographic imaging system. The expanding dealership network of the Chinese brand comprises 26 showrooms across 23 cities. Speaking on the introduction of new variants, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles(EPV) Business at BYD India, said,

“Unveiling this extended lineup of three variants of the BYD ATTO 3 – Dynamic, Premium and Superior – is a significant milestone for us and a pivotal moment in India’s electric vehicle landscape. We have also introduced the Cosmos Black Edition, adding an element of style and colour to our new lineup. Our diversified offerings not only expand our product portfolio but also pave the way for a more inclusive EV future. We aim to make premium electric mobility accessible to a broader audience. With the launch of these new variants, we are one step closer to realizing this vision.”

BYD has achieved a remarkable milestone with 7.3 million global sales. It is a Fortune 500 firm, and consistently ranks in the Top 10 global automotive brands, according to the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2024 report, and the brand value surpasses US$10 billion. BYD remains dedicated to accelerating the transition to a greener future, aiming to ‘Cool the Earth by 1°C’.

The BYD Atto 3 competes with MG ZS EV in India and it will get a host of new midsize electric SUV rivals next year from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Toyota.