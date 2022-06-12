BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV India Launch Likely In 2023 With 400+ Km Range

BYD Atto 3 will be brought into the country via CBU route and is expected to be priced around Rs. 30 lakh

BYD, the Chinese auto major, is reportedly planning to make a big impact in the Indian market with the launch of an electric SUV. The BYD Atto 3 was first introduced in China earlier this year and is expected to make its local debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. BYD is not new to the domestic scenes though as it made its mark with electric buses in the CV segment back in 2017.

Late last year, BYD entered the fleet space with the launch of the e6 electric MPV. It will reportedly look to strengthen its portfolio with the Atto 3 electric SUV. It measures a length of 4,455 mm, width of 1,875 mm and has a wheelbase length of 2,720 mm – making it bigger in proportions compared to its main rival MG ZS EV and the Tata Nexon EV Max.

The BYD Atto 3 could be priced around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route. It must be noted that the Atto 3 may also take on the upcoming Hyundai Kona Electric facelift and the Kia e-Niro. Recently, BYD overtook VW to become the third most valuable carmaker in the world with a market capitalization of more than USD 128 billion as of June 8, 2022.

The BYD Atto 3 is retailed in two different battery packs in the global markets. One is a 49.92 kWh battery pack capable of a claimed driving range of 320 km in a single charge while the bigger 60.48 kWh battery is claimed to have a range of 420 km. It is equipped with BBT (Blade Battery Technology), which is said to be safer than most of the other matter technologies.

The five-seater zero-emission SUV supports up to 80 kW DC fast charger with a replenishing time of under sixty minutes and it gets a three-pin AC or a Type-2 AC charger option. The permanent magnet sync motor makes 204 hp and 310 Nm and it helps in achieving zero to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds. It tips the weighing scale at around 1,750 kg.

It is packed with features including ADAS and the India-spec version will carry over all the features found abroad. The equipment list comprises a fully-digital instrument console, LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, seven airbags, 360-degree camera and a lot more.