Own VW Taigun At Only Rs. 28,000 Per Month; Subscription Plans Out

Volkswagen Taigun can be had with subscription plans ranging for 24, 36 and 48 months with rentals starting at Rs. 28,000

Volkswagen India introduced the Taigun midsize SUV only a few weeks ago and is priced between Rs. 10.49 lakh and Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seater is the first VW model spawned out of the India 2.0 project and is underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform and it has plenty in common with the Skoda Kushaq including the powertrain choices.

Courtesy of carrying more than 90 per cent local content, the German auto major has positioned the Taigun quite competitively and to give consumers the flexibility, subscription schemes are also being offered in association with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services. For the ease of the customers, the Taigun can be bought on subscription basis with monthly rentals starting at Rs. 28,000.

For high flexibility, customers can choose monthly plans based on their requirement as schemes on 24 months, 36 months and 48 months are available with added benefits such as insurance cover, on-road finance and periodic maintenance options. At the end of the lease period, the customers can either upgrade to a new vehicle or elect to own the Taigun they have been using or return it back.

The subscription service will be available in select Volkswagen authorised dealerships across seven locations in India such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune as part of the phase one project and it will be expanded to other places in a phased manner. The Taigun is the fourth model coming under this scheme as Polo, Vento and T-Roc are already offered with it.

The VW Taigun derives power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol. The former develops a maximum power output of 115 PS and 178 Nm while the latter kicks out 150 PS and 250 Nm. The smaller gasoline mill is linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT.

The 1.5-litre petrol is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. Offered in Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT and GT Plus trims, the Taigun comes with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, ventilated seats and so on.