Buy Suzuki Access, Burgman 125, Gixxer To Win Maruti Swift, Gold Coins

As manufacturers gear up for the upcoming festive season more offers and discounts are making its way to the dealerships to attract customers. Amidst an imminent slowdown in the auto industry, the manufacturers are banking heavily on the sales of the coming few months.

In such an offer, until the end of September, Suzuki Motorcycle India has put out a few offers to boost their sales. Customers purchasing a two-wheeler through PayTM is being offered with a cashback of up to Rs. 8,500 in addition to a low downpayment scheme of just Rs. 777.

Suzuki is also offering a chance to win Maruti Suzuki Swift as a lucky draw on Access 125, Burgman Street or Gixxer. The company is also offering 22 karat gold coins of up to 5 g to be won as part of the lucky draw. While the aforementioned offer lasts just till the end of September, we could see more offers provided by the company in the coming month.

Suzuki, however, is not the only manufacturer which has put out attractive offers to lure in the customers. Yamaha is offering savings of up to Rs. 8,280 across the country on the FZ FI and FZ-S FI. This is provided with a low down payment of Rs. 4,999 and 6.9 per cent rate of interest.

Bajaj has been offering cash discounts of up to Rs. 6,000 along with 5 free services and free warranty for five years. Models that are on offer include entry-level ones such as Bajaj CT100, the Bajaj Platina, and sportbike segment including Bajaj Pulsar range. These offers are valid till the end of October this year.

After a price hike of almost Rs. 16,000, the company has now announced a discount of Rs. 6,000 on the Dominar 400. It has to be noted that the 2019 model which was launched in April this year was already priced at a premium of Rs. 10,000 over the outgoing one.