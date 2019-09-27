Buy Maruti Vitara Brezza, S-Cross With Over 1 Lakh Discount – Last 4 Days

The discounts offered on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and S-Cross in the month of September 2019 are the highest yet in their lifecycle

On the back of massive sales decline encountered by the automotive industry through 2019, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s largest carmaker, has been offering huge never-before-seen discounts to capitalise on the positive sentiments that generally exist during the festive period.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer recently introduced the XL6 based on Ertiga while the S-Presso micro SUV and a more premium Wagon R bound for Nexa dealerships are also on the cards as Maruti Suzuki is going all in to lure in new buyers into its fold in the closing months of the year to end it on a high.

As part of the discount mela, Maruti Suzuki is providing more than Rs. 1 lakh discounts on two of its popular models, the Vitara Brezza and S-Cross. With only four days left for September 2019 to be over, the Vitara Brezza can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 1,01,200 and the S-Cross with a maximum offer of up to Rs. 1.12 lakh.

The compact SUV that is facing intense heat from Hyundai Venue in the last three months is sold with Rs. 50,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 10,000 corporate offer and extended warranty worth Rs. 21,200. Cumulatively, the discounts stand at up to Rs. 1,01,200 for the five-seater that is due a facelift soon.

This is the highest discount ever offered for the Vitara Brezza in its more than three and a half years of presence in the domestic market. The three-year extended warranty is added up with two more year standard for an attractive total of five years that should ensure peace of mind for new customers.

The S-Cross, on the other hand, gets 50,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 10,000 corporate bonus and Rs. 22,900 worth extended warranty. Just as the Vitara Brezza, the extended warranty period availed with the crossover takes the total to five years. The S-cross is also receiving a new petrol engine soon with BSVI compliance.