Bumper Discounts On These 5 Cars This Month – Alturas G4 To Harrier

Here, we have listed the top five vehicles that are available with massive discounts and offers this month (April 2021)

In April 2021, a majority of automakers in India announced significant price hikes on their vehicles. The primary reason for increasing the prices of automobiles is the rising cost of transportation and raw materials. Thankfully, to offer some relief to potential buyers, manufacturers are also offering discounts on their vehicles.

If you have plans to buy a new car, then you’re probably looking out for deals and discounts. Here, we have listed five vehicles currently on sale in India, which are available with the highest discounts and offers this month.

1. Mahindra Alturas G4 – up to Rs. 3.02 lakh

The Alturas G4 is the flagship SUV in Mahindra & Mahindra’s lineup, and it has a lot of premium features on offer, along with comfort and luxury. The SUV isn’t too popular among buyers though, and to tackle that, the manufacturer is offering extremely attractive deals on the SUV.

Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with a cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500. Apart from that, buyers can also get free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 on it.

2. Renault Duster – up to Rs. 1.05 lakh

Renault India’s flagship vehicle – Duster – is also available with a few lucrative discounts offers this month. Depending on the trim and variant chosen, buyers can avail benefits of up to Rs. 1.05 lakh on it! Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 on the Duster, but only on the ‘RXS 1.3L’ variants. On the ‘RXS’ and ‘RXZ’ trims (1.3L and 1.5L), an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 is available.

A corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 is being offered on all trim levels except ‘RXE’. Moreover, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 (Rs. 20,000 on RXE trim) is available as well, and there’s also a rural offer worth Rs. 15,000 available for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members. It should be noted that the rural offer and corporate discount cannot be clubbed together.

3. Mahindra XUV500 – up to Rs. 83,300

Apart from the Alturas G4, Mahindra & Mahindra is also offering a few lovely discounts and deals on the XUV500. A cash discount of Rs. 36,800 is available on Mahindra XUV500, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.

Apart from that, there is also a corporate discount of Rs. 6,500 available on the SUV, and the manufacturer is also offering free accessories worth Rs. 15,000. Mahindra XUV500 is slated to be “temporarily discontinued” in the Indian market soon, following the launch of the upcoming XUV700, which is expected to happen in the coming months.

4. Nissan Kicks – up to Rs. 80,000

Nissan India has been enjoying a lot of popularity among buyers these days with the Magnite compact SUV. However, its elder sibling, Nissan Kicks, remains one of the most neglected mid-size SUVs on sale in India right now. To attract buyers, the manufacturer is offering some brilliant deals on it.

On Nissan Kicks, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. Apart from that, the manufacturer is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs. 10,000, based on the CIBIL score of the customer. It should be noted that the exchange bonus is only offered on NIC-enabled Nissan dealerships.

5. Tata Harrier – up to Rs. 65,000

Tata Motors has been enjoying a lot of success in the Indian market in recent times. The Harrier is one of the most impressive vehicles to be produced by the manufacturer, offering impressive styling, brilliant comfort, and a powerful engine. To further sweeten the deal, there are a few attractive offers available on the Harrier this month.

Tata Harrier is available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, on all variants except the XZ+, XZA+ trims and CAMO, Dark Edition models. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 is also available, regardless of the trim level. You can also contact your nearest Tata dealership to inquire about additional corporate discounts.