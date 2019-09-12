New Royal Enfield Classic 350 S-ABS model is Rs 9,000 cheaper than the dual-channel ABS version, launched only in Tamilnadu and Kerala

Earlier this year, in February, Royal Enfield, the popular South India-based bikemaker, updated the Classic 350 motorcycle with a dual-channel ABS setup. The update came at the back of the revised safety norms, which came into effect on April 1, 2019, and mandated provision of ABS on all motorcycles with engine displacement above 125cc.

In a fresh development, the bike manufacturer has launched the single-channel ABS-equipped version of the Classic 350 today. The new model is currently available only in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and costs Rs 1,45,975.

In comparison, the dual-channel ABS-equipped model costs Rs 1,53,900, thereby commanding a premium of roughly Rs 9,000 over the new model. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 S-ABS is available only in two new shades – Pure Black and Mercury Silver.

The new motorcycle even features some blacked-out components, such as wheels, rear-view mirror, engine and fenders. As per the company, the paint scheme is in accordance with the feedback it has received from its young customers. Other visual highlights of the motorcycle include 2D graphics and the characteristic classic-style headlamp.

Mechanically, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 S-ABS stays unchanged. It’s powered by the same 346cc single-cylinder motor that powers the dual-channel ABS-equipped model. This motor produces a maximum power of 20.1 bhp at 5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 S-ABS even features the same suspension setup, with telescopic forks up front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at rear. The motorcycle gets a disc brake up front and a drum unit at the rear. The new motorcycle not only makes the Classic 350 range more affordable but even ensures that the entry-level model offers more safety due to the addition of ABS.