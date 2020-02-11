BSVI Yamaha MT15 Comes With A New Colour Option, TVC Released

BS6 Yamaha MT15 has been launched with a Ice-fluo vermillion colour scheme that costs Rs 139,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is Rs 500 more than other colour variants

The Yamaha MT15 was launched in India early last year and was pretty quick to establish itself well in the market. Now, ahead of the BSVI emission norms coming into effect on 1 April 2020, the motorcycle has been updated to achieve compliance with the stricter emission norms. Other than this, the motorcycle has even received a new colour variant.

The new paint option on offer is that of the Ice-fluo vermillion, which costs Rs 139,400 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). This is Rs 500 mote than what other variants cost at Rs 138,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new paint shade comes in a multi-tone finish of light grey metallic, black and orange.

As compared to the BSIV variant, the BSVI Yamaha MT15 costs roughly Rs 4,000 more. At the moment, the company is selling both the new version along with the older one. It’s entirely customer’s call to choose between the BSIV or the BSVI version. However, production of the older model has stopped and its sale will continue only till stocks last or up to 31 March 2020, after which, it will be illegal to sell BSIV-compliant vehicles.

Powering the BSVI Yamaha MT15 is a 155cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that outputs a maximum power of 18.5 PS at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 13.9 Nm at 8,500 rpm.

The motor comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. It’s worth a mention here that the power and torque figures of the motorcycle have gone down with the update from BSIV to BSVI engine.

Other than the introduction of the new colour option and an updated engine, the BSVI Yamaha MT15 remains completely unchanged. The equipment list of the motorcycle continues to come with bits like LED headlight, USB charger, automatic engine cut-off on side-stand engagement, LED taillight, LCD instrument cluster with gearshift indicator and single-channel ABS.