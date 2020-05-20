BSVI Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched At INR 10.99 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Costlier than BSIV version by Rs 10,000, Kawasaki Versys 1000 BSVI is on sale in 2 color options- Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black and Pearl Stardust White/Metallic Spark Black

Kawasaki Motor India has launched the BSVI version of the Versys 1000 in India at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison to the BSIV version, the updated model is costlier by merely Rs 10,000, which isn’t a significant increment if you take into account the selling price of the motorcycle.

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 was launched in India back in February 2019. The Versys 100 is the flagship model in the company’s Versys range and sits well above the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 and Kawasaki Versys 650 in the Japanese motorcycle maker’s product portfolio.

Powering the BSVI Kawasaki Versys 1000 is an updated version of the 1,043 cc liquid-cooled, in-line 4-cylinder engine that produces a maximum power of 120 PS at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 102 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The DOHC motor comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The BSVI Kawasaki Versys 1000 retains the virtues of the BSIV model, which include upright rider ergonomics, potent engine, stylish looks and various touring-friendly features like an adjustable windscreen. Some other features of the motorcycle include twin LED headlamps, semi-digital instrument cluster with analogue tachometer, radially mounted front brake callipers, assist and slipper clutch, and a power socket.

The BSVI Kawasaki Versys 1000 also gets electronic cruise control, Kawasaki Traction Control, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function and Kawasaki Intelligent ABS. The updated motorcycle is on sale in two colour options – Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black and Pearl Stardust White / Metallic Spark Black.

The launch of the BSVI Kawasaki Versys 1000 is in line with the strategy of local subsidiary of the Japanese performance motorcycle giant to introduce BSVI models of its current lineup. Alongside the updated Versys 1000, the company has also launched the BSVI Kawasaki W800 in India, which has been priced at Rs 6.99 lakh. Interestingly, the BSVI version of the W800 is as much as Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the BSIV version.