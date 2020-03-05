BSVI Impact: Toyota’s India Lineup Reduces To Just 6 Models From 12

Toyota currently sells only Yaris, Glanza, Innova and Fortuner as Etios, Liva and Corolla perish ahead of BSVI implementation

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 10,352 units to its dealers in the month of February 2020 and the brand has already transitioned fully towards BSVI emission standards well ahead of the deadline. The brand has confirmed that about 31,853 units of BSVI vehicles have been dispatched to the dealerships till date and introductory prices are being offered to make the models attractive.

The BSVI emission norms are coming into effect from April 1, 2020 leading to the discontinuation of BS4 passenger vehicles. The Japanese auto giant dispatched zero units of the Etios compact sedan, Liva compact hatchback, Corolla Altis D-segment sedan, Prado, Prius and Landcruiser. This has left its domestic lineup with just six products from 12: Yaris, Glanza, Innova, Camry Hybrid, Vellfire and Fortuner.

The discontinuation of Etios and Liva has created a huge void as Toyota does not have any volume-based product in the Indian market except for the Glanza. The premium hatchback is a rebadged version of the Baleno and it has been on sale since the middle of last year. It has managed to maintain the third position in its segment behind Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20.

Toyota’s volume aspirations rely on the forthcoming rebadged products courtesy of its partnership with Suzuki. The Glanza will be followed by the badge-engineered Vitara Brezza. It could go on sale next month with minor cosmetic changes as Toyota definitely needs another volume drawing product. We do not know what it will be named as but expect it to have only subtle design updates.

It will be powered by the BSVI compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with SHVS technology. The powertrain delivers a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. It will likely be connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

It could get attractive pricing and good standard warranty to be an alternative to the Vitara Brezza. A rebadged MPV based on Ertiga appears to be on the cards as well but its launch timeline could be towards the end of this year or early next year. The new generation Corolla could also make its way into India.