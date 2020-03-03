BSVI Hyundai Venue 1.5-litre Diesel To Deliver 100 PS, 220 Nm

Powering the diesel variant of the BSVI Hyundai Venue is a de-tuned version of the 1.5-litre engine that made its local debut on the hot-selling Kia Seltos

The Hyundai Venue has been among the most successful cars in its carmaker’s portfolio in recent times. Pitted against the hot-selling Maruti Vitara Brezza, the sub-4-metre SUV has successfully managed to leave a dent in the sales of its main rival.

Recently, the Brezza saw its BSIV-compliant diesel engine being replaced with a BSVI-compliant petrol motor that offers more power than the oil-burner. The Venue, on the other hand, continues to be available with two petrol engine and a diesel engine option even in the BSVI era.

The BSVI-compliant engine for the Hyundai Venue isn’t an updated version of the BSIV-compliant 1.4-litre unit that the SUV was available with until recently. Instead, it’s a more modern engine that is basically a de-tuned version of the motor being offered on the Kia Seltos. The new motor produces 100 PS and 220 Nm.

This is a slight increase from the 90 PS of maximum power that the 1.4-litre diesel engine offered. However, it’s also considerably lower than the 115 PS and 250 Nm churned out by the same engine under the hood of the Kia Seltos.

Basically, the Venue’s motor offers a lower performance owing to featuring a Fixed Geometry Turbo. The same engine comes with a Variable Geometry Turbo for the Seltos. The only transmission option on offer is a 6-speed manual unit, while the more powerful version of this motor is being sold with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission choice on the Kia Seltos.

Even the 1.4-litre unit used to be available only with a 6-speed manual unit. Prices of the diesel-powered Hyundai Venue BSVI start at Rs 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and go all the way to Rs 11.49 lakh for the top-spec dual-tone version.