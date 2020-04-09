BSVI Hero Xtreme 200S, Xpulse 200T Teased On Website, Launch Soon

BSVI Hero Xtreme 200S and Xpulse 200T will launch in India as soon as lockdown ends with an FI-equipped oil-cooled engine that will likely offer the same performance as BSIV version

Launched back in May 2019, the Hero Xtreme 200S can be viewed as the fully-faired version of the Xtreme 200R. On the other hand, the Hero Xpulse 200T is the road-going version of its off-road spec sibling. Recently, Hero MotoCorp has revealed that the BSVI versions of the Xtreme 200S and the Xpulse 200T are ready and will be launched very soon.

The Hero Xtreme 200S, along with its siblings Xtreme 200R and the Xpulse 200T, were removed from the official website of the company. Now, however, the website is once again displaying the Xtreme 200S and Xpulse 200T, which means even their BSVI version will be launched very soon. The specifications are yet to be disclosed.

The Hero Xtreme 200S is arguably the most attractive of the lot. The full fairing makes the bike look quite sporty, especially when watched in the side profile, while even the front-end looks very sporty with a full-LED headlamp. Other highlights of the motorcycle include a fully-digital instrument cluster that offers the display for the speedometer, odometer, tachometer, trip, time, etc. Another talking point here is that the instrument cluster offers Bluetooth support and turn-by-turn navigation.

The Xtreme 200S shares plenty of parts with the Xtreme 200R, which is its naked sibling. The motorcycle gets conventional telescopic forks up front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear. Stopping power is courtesy of 276 mm disc up front and a 220 mm unit at the rear. A single-channel ABS is a standard feature.

Even the Hero Xpulse 200T gets the same suspension as the Xtreme 200R. Also, instead of the spoke wheels of the Xpulse 200, it gets 17-inch alloys that get 100/80 tyre at the front and 130/70 tyre at the rear. This motorcycle also gets an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation.

Like we said, the specifications of the BSVI Hero Xtreme 200S and the Xpulse 200T aren’t revealed yet but what’s for sure is that the engine of the new models will be the same as the one for the Xtreme 200R and Xpulse 200. Basically, we already know the specs for these models and they will be the same for the BSVI Xtreme 200S.

In its BSVI state, the 199.6cc single-cylinder engine that powers the Xpulse and Xtreme twins come with a fuel-injection system and an oil-cooler. The motor produces a maximum power of 17.8 BHP and a peak torque of 16.4 Nm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Apart from getting an updated motor, the Hero Xtreme 200S and the Xpulse 200T won’t get any other change, be it to the cosmetics or to the cycle parts. The new BSVI engine, however, will make the duo significantly pricier than before.