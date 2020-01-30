BSVI 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Launch Today

The BSVI 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 will feature a TFT instrument cluster that will likely offer smartphone connectivity, while the switchgear will have controls for menu navigation

Later today, TVS Motor Company, the South India-based homegrown motorcycle manufacturer, will launch an updated version of its flagship product, the TVS Apache RR 310, that will feature a BSVI-compliant engine. In fact, other than a revised engine, the 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 will even get a TFT instrument console that will support smartphone connectivity.

The controls for the menu navigation will be located on the LHS switchgear. The controls will be similar to what you find on the KTM 390 Duke and should make it fairly easy to navigate between various functions of the advanced digital instrument cluster. Currently, the RR 310 comes with a monochrome digital display that has two controllers located near the screen.

Other than this, the 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 could even get a set of new tires and a black-grey dual-tone paint scheme with red accents. Other than these, the updated motorcycle will stay cosmetically same as the outgoing version, which isn’t a bad thing if you consider the ‘big-bike’ looks of the flagship TVS model have attracted many.

Mechanically, of course, the biggest update will come in the form of a BSVI-compliant motor that would likely have a slightly reduced power output. In its current form, the single-cylinder motor outputs a maximum power of 34PS at 9,700rpm and a peak torque of 27.3Nm at 7,700rpm.

Akin to the current model, the next-gen Apache will feature a 6-speed transmission that will work in conjunction with a slipper clutch. Even the suspension system will remain unchanged, which means the new motorcycle would feature upside-down front forks and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear.

The updated carried by the 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 would lead to a substantial price hike. Our guess is that the new model would be roughly Rs 15,000 costlier than the current model. Currently, the BS4 version retails at Rs 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).