BSVI 2020 Toyota Fortuner Details Leaked, Launch Soon

After the launch of the updated Innova Crysta, BSVI 2020 Toyota Fortuner will launch in the coming days with an updated set of motors and revised price list

Recently, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the updated Innova Crysta with BSVI-compliant engines and revised pricing. Soon, the company will even launch the BSVI 2020 Toyota Fortuner. However, unlike the Crysta, which had to bid farewell to its 2.8-litre diesel engine option, the Fortuner will continue to be sold with its 2.8-litre motor, albeit, in a BSVI-compliant state.

A leaked document shows that the BSVI 2020 Toyota Fortuner will be sold in a total of 7 diesel and 2 petrol engine variants. Currently, in a BSIV-compliant state, the 2.8-litre diesel engine in question here produces a maximum power of 177 hp and a peak torque of 420 Nm.

The automatic transmission variant of the diesel-powered Toyota Fortuner, which comes with a 6-speed torque-converter unit, offers a torque of 450 Nm. In all likelihood, these figures will remain unchanged for the new model.

On the other hand, the petrol engine option is a 2.7-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated unit that also powers the Innova Crysta. Transmission options for this engine include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The motor outputs a maximum power of 166 hp and a peak torque of 245 Nm.

Currently, prices of the Toyota Fortuner start at Rs 28.18 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 34.2 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Going by the prices of the BSVI Toyota Innova Crysta, it’s pretty much for sure that the updated Fortuner would cost substantially more than the current version, especially the diesel variant.

Like the current version, the BSVI 2020 Toyota Fortuner will lock horns with the Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq and Isuzu MU-X. Like the Fortuner, even its arch-rival, the Ford Endeavour, will soon receive a BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that will replace the 2.2-litre and 3.2-litre engine options.