BSA Gold Star 650 To Be Unveiled On August 15 In India

After reviving Jawa Motorcycles, Classic Legends reintroduced the iconic BSA brand in the United Kingdom in December 2021 with the launch of the all-new Gold Star. This retro-themed roadster features modern technology and is powered by a 652 cc single-cylinder DOHC four-valve liquid-cooled engine delivering 45 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque.

Classic Legends has now sent out an invite to us for the reveal of “something big, bold and authentically British” alongside attaching a teaser which shows the layout of an engine. From what we can decipher, it appears to be the 652 cc mill found in the Gold Star. The motorcycle has already been spied testing quite a few times locally and is exported from India to Europe and the UK.

BSA, a brand with a storied history dating back to 1861, was acquired by the Mahindra Group in 2018. Its reach has been expanded since the return of the Gold Star 650 across several international markets and considering the good reception for the 650s, India looks to be the next target. Although being a single, it will compete directly with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (and the upcoming Classic RE 650) in terms of its styling attributes and performance.

It will debut in India on August 15, 2024 – the Independence Day which could see the world premiere of the five-door Mahindra Thar Armada – in Mumbai. Thus, the chances of both models getting revealed alongside each other exist. The engine’s exterior design is crafted to mimic the classic look of the vintage Gold Star.

The drive chain is positioned on the right-hand side, with the powertrain developed by the Austrian firm Rotax in collaboration with the Technical University of Graz. The motorcycle is sold in multiple shades including Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver and the Legacy Silver Sheen. The BSA Gold Star boasts a claimed top speed of 166 kmph and is built on a dual cradle chassis.

It is equipped with 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The bike rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels fitted with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres. Braking is handled by single discs at both the front and rear, complemented by a Continental-sourced dual-channel ABS system.

The BSA Gold Star features a circular headlight unit, a muscular tear-drop shaped fuel tank, middle-set footpegs, and a single-piece seat. Additional highlights include a side-mounted exhaust system, chunky front and rear fenders, wire-spoked wheels, and an upright handlebar to meet its touring needs.