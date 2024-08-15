BSA Gold Star 650 Retro Bike (RE 650 Rival) Launched At Rs. 2.99 Lakh

BSA Gold Star 650 derives power from a 652 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine that kicks out 45 bhp maximum power and 55 Nm of torque

Classic Legends revived the iconic BSA brand nearly three years ago with the reincarnation of the Gold Star nameplate, and now, it has finally been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and bookings are open. It is powered by a 652 cc single-cylinder DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled engine, producing 45 bhp maximum power at 5,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is manufactured in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, and is currently exported from India to Europe, Japan, the United Kingdom and other markets. Since its global debut, the motorcycle has been well received in the international arena. The BSA brand, which boasts a rich history dating back to 1861, was acquired by the Mahindra Group in 2018 – a significant revival of the iconic name in the motorcycle industry.

The new Gold Star is positioned to compete directly with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, particularly in terms of styling and performance. The engine’s exterior design is crafted to mirror the classic appearance of the vintage Gold Star. This approach allows the Gold Star 650 to offer a unique appeal to enthusiasts who appreciate both classic design and modern functionality.

The BSA Gold Star 650 comes with 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear with five-step preload adjustability. It rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, both equipped with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres. For braking, the motorcycle features single discs at both the front and rear (320 mm and 255 mm respectively), complemented by a dual-channel ABS system provided by Continental.

The retro roadster comprises a round-shaped headlight unit and a muscular tear-drop shaped fuel tank, both of which enhance its vintage charm. The middle-set footpegs and single-piece seat are tailored to provide a comfortable riding posture. Additionally, the side-mounted exhaust system and chunky front and rear fenders contribute to its overall aesthetics.

The BSA Gold Star is offered in several color options: Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, and Legacy Silver Sheen. Built on a twin cradle chassis, the motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 166 kmph. The new BSA Gold Star 650 has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres and the kerb weight stands at 213 kilograms.