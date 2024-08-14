BSA Gold Star 650 (RE Int 650 Rival) To Launch Tomorrow

The BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine that produces 45 bhp and 55 Nm of torque; will compete with RE 650s

Classic Legends brought back the legendary BSA brand to life in the UK in late 2021, unveiling the Gold Star 650. This retro-inspired roadster combines classic design with contemporary technology and is equipped with a 652 cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V liquid-cooled engine, generating 45 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is set to make its debut in the Indian market tomorrow, on Independence Day. Exported from India to Europe and the United Kingdom, the motorcycle has seen a positive reception in international markets. The BSA brand, with a history dating back to 1861, was acquired by the Mahindra Group in 2018.

With the success of the Gold Star 650 in other countries, making a big impact with it in India is the next strategic move for the brand. Despite being a single-cylinder motorcycle, it is set to compete directly with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, especially in terms of styling and performance. The engine’s exterior design emulates the classic look of the vintage Gold Star, combining nostalgic aesthetics with modern engineering.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is equipped with 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear. It rolls on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, both fitted with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres, which are known for their grip and durability. Braking duties are managed by single discs at both the front and rear, supported by a dual-channel ABS system sourced from Continental.

The modern/retro roadster gets classic design elements that pay homage to its heritage. It features a circular headlight unit and a muscular tear-drop shaped fuel tank, which add to its retro appeal. The middle-set footpegs and single-piece seat are designed for a comfortable riding posture, while the side-mounted exhaust system and chunky front and rear fenders further enhance its overall look.

The BSA Gold Star is available in several colour options including Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver and Legacy Silver Sheen. The motorcycle is built on a twin cradle chassis and it boasts a claimed top speed of 166 kmph.