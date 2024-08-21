BSA Gold Star 650 Deliveries Commence In India – Key Details

Just a few days after launching the BSA Gold Star 650, Classic Legends have begun customer deliveries of the retro roadster in India

Classic Legends brought back the legendary BSA brand in late 2021 with the return of the Gold Star nameplate, and it was launched in India on Independence Day with a starting price of Rs. 2.99 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 3.35 lakh (ex-showroom) based on the colour chosen. The reservations also opened that day and now the customer deliveries have begun.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652 cc single-cylinder DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled engine that produces 45 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It comes with a five-speed transmission equipped with a slipper and assist clutch. Manufactured in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, it is exported to several global markets.

The new BSA Gold Star is strategically positioned to compete with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 at almost a similar pricing. The engine’s exterior is designed to replicate the classic look of the vintage Gold Star, giving the Gold Star 650 a distinctive appeal. This blend of retro design and modern functionality should appeal to enthusiasts who value both timeless aesthetics and contemporary features.

Also Read: Classic Legends Sees Big Investment – New Jawa, Yezdi & BSA Bikes Coming

The BSA Gold Star 650 is equipped with 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear, offering five-step preload adjustability. The bike rolls on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, fitted with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres. Braking is handled by single discs at both ends – 320 mm at the front and 255 mm at the rear – supported by a dual-channel ABS system supplied by Continental.

The retro-styled BSA Gold Star 650 features a round headlight unit and a muscular teardrop-shaped fuel tank, accentuating its vintage appeal. The mid-set footpegs and single-piece seat are designed for a comfortable riding posture. Complementing its classic aesthetics, the motorcycle also sports a side-mounted exhaust system and chunky front and rear fenders.

Also Read: 2024 Jawa Perak & 42 Bobber Launched With Notable Updates

The BSA Gold Star 650 is available in six colour options: Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, and Legacy Silver Sheen. Constructed on a twin cradle chassis, the motorcycle boasts a claimed top speed of 166 kmph. It features a 12-litre fuel tank and weighs just over 200 kg.