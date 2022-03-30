BSA Gold Star 650 (RE 650 Rival) – 5 Things You Should Know About It

BSA Gold Star 650 is set to launch in the UK in the coming months, and as per speculations, it could make its way to the Indian market next year.

In December last year, British motorcycle manufacturer BSA made a comeback by taking the wraps off its new offering – Gold Star 650. The company was revived by Mahindra & Mahindra-owned Classic Legends, and the new motorcycle is a modern classic, built to capture admirers of retro-style motorcycles.

Here, we take a look at all the major details that you should know about the lovely BSA Gold Star 650.

1. Styling

BSA’s new offering has a beautiful retro-inspired design, inspired by the original Gold Star models [1938 to 1963]. The bike gets a round headlight, a tall single-piece handlebar, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, round rearview mirrors, wire-spoked wheels, etc. The motorcycle gets a healthy smattering of chrome as well, for a premium look.

2. Underpinnings

BSA Gold Star 650 is underpinned by a tubular dual-cradle steel frame, which should offer good stiffness and stability. The suspension system is relatively simple, comprising 41mm conventional telescopic front forks and dual rear shockers (preload-adjustable). Similar to a few other retro-style bikes, the new Gold Star gets an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel.

3. Feature and equipment

The instrument cluster of the upcoming BSA motorcycle is a semi-digital unit, consisting of an analogue speedometer, an analogue tachometer, and LCD screens for other info. The taillight is an LED unit, although the headlamp is halogen. The braking system consists of single discs on both wheels – 320mm at the front and 255mm at the rear – with dual-channel ABS. A 12V USD charging port is also offered here.

4. Engine and transmission

BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This DOHC engine has modern technology under the surface, but it has been designed to look old school. This powerplant is capable of generating a peak power of 45 PS and a maximum torque of 55 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox, with a slip & assist clutch available as standard.

5. Expected launch date

BS Gold Star 650 was initially expected to go on sale in the UK this month, but as per reports, the manufacturer is currently busy setting up a dealer network there. The bike is now expected to go on sale there in May 2022, with deliveries expected to begin in June 2022.

Classic Legends currently doesn’t have any plans to launch BSA Goldstar 650 in India, despite manufacturing them here. That said, the demand for retro-style motorcycles is fairly strong in the Indian market, and we might see BSA entering our market sometime next year.