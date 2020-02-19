BS6 Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermillion Reaches Dealerships

Yamaha has marginally hiked the price of the MT-15 motorcycle to make it comply with the latest emission norms

Earlier this month, India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd had launched the BS6-compliant version of the Yamaha MT-15 at a starting price of Rs 1,38,900 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the BS6-compliance, Yamaha also added a new colour option with the motorcycle, which is called the ‘Ice Fluo Vermillion’. The said paint scheme will be offered at a premium of Rs 500 over the bike’s ex-showroom price.

Now, the motorcycle has been snapped at a dealership, hinting that the deliveries of the new MT-15 are set to commence soon. Talking about the bike, the new Ice Fluo Vermillion paint scheme uses silver as the primary colour, coupled with bright neon orange wheels. Yamaha offers similar paint schemes in markets like Thailand and Indonesia.

In addition to the new unique paint scheme, Yamaha has equipped the motorcycle with radial rear tyre, and features like a side-stand engine cut-off, along with a new LED tail light.

While the BS6 Yamaha MT-15 continues to draw power from the 155 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled 4-stroke, SOHC engine, however, the max power output and peak torque have dropped by 0.8 PS and 0.8 Nm respectively. The BS6-compliant motor now produces 18.5 PS power and 13.9 Nm torque, but continues to come coupled with a 6-speed gearbox.

As compared to the outgoing model, the dimensions and the kerb weight remain unchanged. The bike has a length of 2,020 mm, a width of 800 mm, a height of 1,070 mm, a 1,335 mm long wheelbase and weighs 138 kg. The BS6 MT-15 continues to compete against the KTM 125 Duke in the Indian market.

Along with the MT-15, Yamaha also launched the BS6-compliant versions of the Ray ZR scooter at a starting price of Rs 66,730 and Rs (ex-showroom). The scooter comes with the same 125 cc fuel-injected engine as the Fascino, which is good for 8.3 PS power and 9.7 Nm torque. The Japanese-origin manufacturer also showcased the 2020 FZ 25 and FZS 25 motorcycles, which are expected to be launched later this year.