BS6 Yamaha FZ, Fascino, R15, MT15 & RayZR Updated Price List

The BS6 emission norms have resulted in Yamaha discontinuing 5 subpar products from the Indian market, namely Saluto RX, Saluto 125, SZ-RR V2.0, Fazer 25, and R3

Yamaha Motor India has completed the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms, with almost all of its motorcycles making it to the other side. As of now, the Japanese manufacturer has 4 BS6 mass-market motorcycles, 2 scooters and 2 superbikes and their respective trim levels in its line-up, with prices ranging from Rs 67,230 to Rs 20,39,233 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Below given is a table with the complete price list of Yamaha Motor India’s BS6 line-up, take a look –

Model Engine Price* Fascino 125 FI 125 cc | 8.2 PS | 9.7 Nm Rs 67,230 (drum)/

Rs 69,730 (disc) RayZR 125 FI 125 cc | 8.2 PS | 9.7 Nm Rs 67,530 (drum)/

Rs 70,530 (disc) RayZR Street Rally 125 FI 125 cc | 8.2 PS | 9.7 Nm Rs 71,530 FZ-FI 149 cc | 12.4 PS | 13.6 Nm Rs 99,700 FZS-FI 149 cc | 12.4 PS | 13.6 Nm Rs 1.03 lakh MT-15 155 cc | 18.5 PS | 13.9 Nm Rs 1.39 lakh YZF R15 V 3.0 155 cc | 18.6 PS | 14.1 Nm Rs 1.47 lakh FZ 25 249 cc | 20.8 PS | 20.1 Nm TBA FZS 25 249 cc | 20.8 PS | 20.1 Nm TBA MT-09 847 cc | 115 PS | 87.5 Nm Rs 10.65 lakh YZF R1 998 cc | 200 PS | 112.4 Nm Rs 20.39 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Yamaha has two scooters in its line-up, namely Fascino 125 and RayZR 125; both of which come equipped with a 125 cc single-cylinder engine producing 8.2 PS power and 9.7 Nm torque. The Fascino 125 is priced from Rs 67,230 onwards, while the RayZR 125 has a starting price of Rs 67,530 (both prices, ex-showroom).

The FZ-FI and its sibling FZS-FI draw power from a 149 cc engine that puts out 12.4 PS of max power and 13.6 Nm of peak torque, and are priced at Rs 99,700 and Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The MT-15 and the YZF R15 V 3.0 both are equipped with a BS6 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled, SOHC engine, but the former has a power and torque output of 18.5 PS and 13.9 Nm respectively, while the same motor on the latter belts out 18.6 PS power and 14.1 Nm torque. The MT-15 is retailed at Rs 1.39 lakh, while the YZF R15 V 3.0 will cost you Rs 1.47 lakh.

Also on the cards are the BS6-compliant versions of the FZ 25 as well as the FZ 25, prices of which will be revealed soon. The two bikes will come equipped with a 249 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine rated at 20.8 PS/20.1 Nm, which will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The two BS6-compliant superbikes that the Japanese automaker offers in India are the hyper naked MT-09 and the fully-faired YZF R1, priced at Rs 10.65 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The MT-09 gets a 847 cc 3-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve motor producing 115 PS and 87.5 Nm, while the flagship YZF R1 draws power from a 998 cc 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, forward-inclined parallel 4-cylinder engine with a massive power and torque output of 200 PS and 112.4 Nm respectively.