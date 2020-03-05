BS6 Volkswagen Polo, Vento Petrol Launched, Diesel Discontinue

With the latest update, Volkswagen Polo and Vento have bid farewell to their diesel engine as well as 1.2-litre petrol engine options, a 1.0-litre TSI motor comes in as a replacement

The latest carmaker to have joined the BS6 bandwagon is Volkswagen India, which has just rolled out the updated versions of its BS6 Volkswagen Polo and Vento with a new 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine option that outputs a maximum power of 110 PS and a peak torque of 175 Nm. With this, the duo is no longer available with either a diesel engine option or a 1.2-litre TSI petrol motor.

As per the manufacturer, the new 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine is both lighter and more powerful than the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine it has replaced. The new motor outputs a maximum power of 110 PS and a peak torque of 175 Nm. The company claims that the new engine is also more fuel-efficient than the 1.2-litre motor it has replaced. The new engine will be sold with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission option.

With this, the Volkswagen Vento will be now available only with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Polo will be sold with a 1.0-litre MPI motor along with the new turbo-petrol option. The company is yet to reveal the power figures of the new BS6 1.0-litre MPI motor but for reference, the BSIV version of this engine outputs 76 PS and 95 Nm.

Also, it is important to mention here that while the 1.2-litre TSI engine was available with a 7-speed DQ200 dual-clutch DSG transmission, the new motor will be sold with a 6-speed torque-converter unit.

Prices of the BS6 Volkswagen Polo start at Rs 5.82 lakh and go all the way to Rs 7.80 lakh if you choose the 1.0-litre MPI engine variant. This petrol motor is available in three grades -Trendline, Comfortline and. The 1.0-litre TSI engine option is available only Highline+ and GT trim grades. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit.

On the other hand, the BS6 Volkswagen Vento is on sale in Trendline, Comfortline, Highline and Highline+ trim levels. All the grades are powered by the new 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard and a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit as optional. Prices of the manual variant range from Rs 8.86 to 11.99 lakh. While the automatic transmission model will be available only in the Highline and Highline+ trims and will cost Rs 12.09 to 13.29 lakh.