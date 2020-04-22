BS6 TVS Zest 110 Launching Soon, Officially Teased

The BS6-compliant Scooty Zest 110 has been teased on TVS’ official website, and is expected to go on sale in the country soon

TVS Motor Company has confirmed that it will be launching the BS6-compliant version of the Scooty Zest 110 in the Indian market soon. The compact scooter is largely aimed at female riders, and is a pretty successful product in the country. Hence, the Scooty Zest will not be getting the axe, and TVS has confirmed that the scooter will be upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms with a teaser image on its official website.

In its BS4 form, the Scooty Zest was powered by a 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a max power output rating of 8 PS at 7500 rpm, and an 8.4 Nm of peak torque output available at 5500 rpm. The BS6-compliant scooter will likely be plonked with the same engine, albeit with a ET-Fi fuel-injection system that we’ve seen in the BS6-compliant Jupiter Classic. The power and torque output could witness a slight drop once upgraded.

No visual changes are expected to be made to the 110 cc scooter, and it will likely still be offered with 19-litre under-seat storage with a USB charger and light, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamp, a parking brake and tubeless tyres.

TVS retailed the BS4-compliant Scooty Zest 110 in two variants, namely Matte Series and Himalayan Highs Series, which were priced at Rs 54,025 and Rs 52,525 (both prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

The Matte Series was available in five different matte paint schemes, namely Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte Yellow, Matte Red and Matte Purple. On the other hand, the Himalayan Highs Series was only offered with a Turquoise Blue colour option. The BS6 Scooty Zest 110 is also expected to be available in the same two variants, but TVS could introduce new colours with it. The price of the scooter will also likely be dearer by about Rs 6000 – 7000, as compared to the outgoing model.