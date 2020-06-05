BS6 TVS XL100 Launched With Attractive ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ EMI Scheme

BS6 TVS XL100 has gone on sale at a premium of roughly Rs 3,500 owing to the introduction of the fuel-injection system and an updated exhaust system for lower emissions

TVS Motor Company, the popular homegrown motorcycle manufacturer, has launched the updated BS6 TVS XL100 with an attractive EMI scheme called ‘Buy Now Pay After Six Months’. Under this offer, customers who buy the updated XL100 can benefit from a

moratorium of six months before the commencement of EMI.

The buyer can avail a loan of 75 per cent of the total price. The ‘Buy Now Pay After Six Months’ programme is valid till July 31. There’s another offer by the company that has a low down payment of Rs 7,999. There’s another offer under which you can buy the XL6 at an EMI of just Rs 51 per day. Also, the dealerships can be paid the EMI in cash.

The BS6 TVS XL100 is on sale in three variants- Comfort i-Touchstart, Heavy Duty i-Touchstart and Heavy Duty i-Touchstart Special Edition. The updated XL6 is priced in a range of Rs 43,000-46,000.

All the variants are powered by a 99.7cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 4.5bhp @ 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 6.5Nm @ 3,500rpm. The motor comes mated to a single-speed transmission. The step-thru has a payload capacity of 130kg.

The features list of the 2020 TVS XL6 includes self-start (i-Touchstart) with an integrated kill switch, mobile charger, fuel reserve indicator, combi braking system, rollover engine cut-off, lockable fuel tank, LED DRL and dual-tone seats (detachable rear seat). Also, the fuel injection system, which has been dubbed ‘EcoThrust’, offers 15 per cent better fuel economy as well.

The TVS XL100 might be a rare sight in the urban environment but it’s hugely popular in the Tier II and Tier III areas, where the perfect balance of practicality, affordability and ruggedness that it offers has had a high appeal among the consumers. While the XL6 has got costlier, the improved engine and additional features should help it consolidate its position.