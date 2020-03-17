BS6 TVS NTorq Specifications & Price Leaked, Launch Soon

The BS6-compliant NTorq continues to sport the same 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine, but the motor now comes with fuel-injected technology

TVS Motor Company is yet to upgrade the NTorq comply with the latest BS6 emission norms, and reports suggest that the Indian carmaker will be doing so soon. The specifications of the updated scooter have already been revealed, and unsurprisingly, the NTorq will continue to be equipped with the same 124.8 cc, 3-valve, air-cooled engine.

However, the updated motor comes with fuel-injected technology, while the maximum power output remains unchanged at 9.1 hp, but is delivered earlier at 7000 rpm. The peak torque output is the same as well i.e. 10.5 Nm, which is available at 5500 rpm. Apart from the updated motor, the NTorq will also get 0.8 litres of extra fuel capacity, taking the total to 5.8 litres. The 1285 mm wheelbase and 155 mm ground clearance remain the same as well.

All of the changes have resulted in a 1.8 kg of weight gain for the scooter, and the BS6 NTorq will weigh 118 kg. The scooter continues to come equipped with a telescopic fork up front, along with a gas-charged monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 220 mm disc or a 130 mm drum at the front, and a standard 130 mm drum at the rear, coupled with Combined Braking System (CBS).

In terms of features, the NTorq comes with a fully digital LCD instrument cluster that can be connected to your smartphone via a dedicated app through Bluetooth. This provides features like navigation assist, caller ID, last parked location assist, as well as ride statistics.

TVS has priced the updated scooter at a starting price of Rs 65,975 for the drum brake trim, while the disc brake variant has been priced at Rs 69,975. On the other hand, the Race Edition trim that comes with LED lighting, will now be retailed at Rs 72,455 (all prices, ex-showroom). The NTorq competes against the likes of other 125 cc scooters in the Indian market, including Hero Maestro Edge 125, the Honda Activa 125, as well as the Aprilia SR 125.