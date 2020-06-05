BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Receives Price Hike, Updated Price List Here

The TVS NTorq 125 is one of the most tech-laden scooters currently available in the Indian market, and competes against the likes of Honda Activa 125, Aprilia SR 125 etc

TVS Motor Company updated its flagship ‘NTorq 125’ scooter to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms back in February this year, and the transition brought along a price hike ranging up to Rs 9,980 along with it. Now following the recent market trend of introducing a minor hike in prices, TVS has also increased the NTorq 125’s price.

The entry-level drum brake variant of the BS6 NTorq 125 was earlier priced at Rs 65,975, while the disc variant was retailed at Rs 69,975. On the other hand, the range topping Race Edition trim was offered at a starting price of Rs 72,455 (all prices, ex-showroom). Now, TVS has introduced a Rs 910 price hike across all three variants of the scooter.

No changes have been made to the scooter whatsoever. The NTorq 125 continues to be offered with a BS6-compliant 124.8 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that belts out 9.38 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm, along with 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. However, the BS6 scooter gained 1.9 kg weight over its BS4 counterpart, and now weighs 118 kg.

Model New Price* Old Price* Difference Drum Rs 66,885 Rs 65,975 Rs 910 Disc Rs 70,885 Rs 69,975 Rs 910 Race Edition Rs 73,365 Rs 72,455 Rs 910

*All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

The suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front, and a gas-charged monoshock system at the back. The braking setup consists of a 220 mm disc or a 130 mm drum up front, and a standard 130 mm drum brake at the rear, coupled with Combined Braking System (CBS).

The TVS NTorq 125 is one of the most tech-laden scooters available in the Indian market. It comes equipped with a fully digital LCD instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, LED tail lamp, DRL, a dedicated smartphone app which helps display caller ID, last parked location as well as ride statistics on the scooter’s instrument screen etc.

The NTorq 125 continues to rival the likes of Hero Maestro Edge 125, Hond Activa 125, as well as the Aprilia SR 125 in the Indian market.