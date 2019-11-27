BS6 TVS Jupiter 110 Fi Launched In India At Rs. 67,911

The BSVI compliant TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi gets a new colour option and is claimed to deliver 15% higher fuel economy

TVS Motor Company has today introduced the BSVI compliant Jupiter in the domestic market and it comes equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology. The Hosur-based manufacturer has developed two versions of BSVI Fi platforms known as RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) for use across its range.

The 2020 TVS Jupiter BSVI, in particular, gets the ET-Fi technology that is said to enhance the overall performance, smoothness and fuel economy. The RT-Fi tech is designed for “enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions” and it features in the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and 160 4V BSVI versions launched yesterday.

The BSVI compliant TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi has been priced at Rs. 67,911 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The TVS Jupiter Base, ZX and Grande editions will be made available in a phased manner. It is currently sold in the base, ZX (Disc and Drum), Classic and Grande trims.

The TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi is the first to receive this technology and is claimed to delivers 15 per cent more fuel economy. TVS has also added a new paint scheme known as INDIBLUE along with Sunlit Ivory, Autumn Brown.

It is equipped with features such as the front panel USB charger, mobile cubby space and a tinted visor. The Jupiter has been a stalwart in TVS garnering good sales volumes ever month and it first went on sale in 2013. The fastest scooter to achieve the ten lakh sales milestone in just 30 months of its debut has a base of over three million customers.

TVS is among the first manufacturers that have sped up expanding the BSVI engines across their portfolio. Yesterday, the Apache RTR 200 4V and 160 4V gained the powertrain upgrades along with addition of new features including an all-new LED headlamp.