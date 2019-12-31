BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Vs Rivals: Specs Comparison

Find out how the newly launched Apache RTR 200 4V scores when compared to its other entry-level 200cc rivals

TVS Motors introduced the Apache RTR 200 4V in India recently. The Apache RTR 200 4V is the first BS6 compliant motorcycle launched by TVS Motor Company alongside the Apache RTR 160 4V. The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has received few minor cosmetic changes besides an updated BS6 compliant engine. The entry-level performance motorcycle not only looks good but also offers a couple of interesting new features and rivals directly with other 200cc motorcycles on offer.

Here we compare the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V against the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Hero Xpulse 200T, and the Yamaha FZ25.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Vs Rivals: Styling Comparison

The 2020 BS6 compliant Apache RTR 200 4V has received minor cosmetic change in the form of a new LED headlamp that replaced the halogen unit setup of its predecessor. It also features an updated instrument cluster with the new SmartXonnect Bluetooth system.

The Bluetooth enabled mobile application technology provides multiple features including navigation, race telemetry, tour modes, lean angle, call notification and SMS alerts. Apart from the new headlamp setup, updated instrument cluster and new race-inspired graphics there is no other styling change made to the motorcycle.

Bajaj has launched the updated NS200 with few minor cosmetic changes in India. The overall styling of the motorcycle has remained almost unchanged since its inception. However, the updated streetfighter gets a new set of graphics and colour options to keep things fresh. This is also the oldest motorcycle here compared to its rivals and thus misses out on few modern features like a full LED headlamp and LCD instrument cluster which are available on the Apache RTR 200 4V.

The Hero Xpulse 200T is perhaps the most affordable offering in this list but it offers plenty of modern features. The Xpulse 200T gets a full LED headlamp and a Bluetooth enabled instrument cluster. It may not be the most attractive motorcycle here but it surely promises to offer a comfortable riding ergonomics.

The Yamaha FZ25, on the other hand, offers a slightly bigger 249cc displacement engine but is the cheapest 250cc motorcycle available in India at this moment. The FZ25 looks stylish and gets a muscular stance. It features a full LED headlamp towards the front, digital instrument cluster that offers some vital information such as odometer, tachometer, trip meter and fuel consumption read-out. It also features a split seat and a stylish tyre hugger at the rear.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Vs Rivals: Engine Comparison

The Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a new fuel-injected 197.75 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, oil-cooled engine. The unit paired with a five-speed gearbox produces about 20.2 bhp of peak power at 8,500 rpm, and a peak torque of 16.8 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200, on the other hand, is powered by a 199.5cc, four-stroke, SOHC, 4 valve, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 23.17 bhp of peak power at 9500 rpm and 18.3 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. The NS200 is the most powerful motorcycle on offer when compared to its rival.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, oil-cooled engine Four-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine 197.5cc 199,5cc 20.2 Bhp 23.17 Bhp 16.8 Nm 18.3 Nm Five-speed Six-speed

The Hero Xpulse 200T is the least powerful motorcycle in this list. The Xpulse 200T is powered by a 199.6cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. The unit paired with a five-speed gearbox produces about 18 Bhp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

The Yamaha FZ25 like we already mentioned above has the biggest displacement motor amongst its rivals. The streetfighter is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The unit paired with a five-speed gearbox produces about 20 bhp of peak power and 20 Nm of peak torque.

Hero Xpulse 200T Yamaha FZ25 Air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine Single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine 199.6cc 249cc 18 bhp 20 Bhp 17.1 Nm 20 Nm Five-speed Five-speed

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Vs Rivals: Suspension and Brakes

The Apache RTR 200 4V depends on a telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a disc brake at both ends. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as standard with the motorcycle.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 too depends on a conventional telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a disc brake on both ends. A single-channel ABS is offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

The Hero Xpulse 200T, on the other hand, also gets conventional telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. A dual disc brake and a single channel ABS setup are offered as standard for the safety of the rider. To keep the prices aggressive Yamaha has used a conventional telescopic suspension setup at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear for the FZ25. A dual disc brake and dual-channel ABS is offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V prices start at Rs 1,24 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Bajaj Pulsar NS200, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,18 Lakh (ex-showroom). The Hero Xpulse 200T is priced at Rs 1,10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Yamaha FZ25 is priced at Rs. 1,38 Lakh (ex-showroom) and is the most expensive motorcycle compared to its rivals here.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Vs Rivals: Comparison verdict

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a good looking motorcycle and also the only BS6 compliant motorcycle here. The Apache 200 4V offers a lot at this price point, it gets a dual-channel ABS, LED headlamp, Bluetooth connected instrument cluster and many more. However, it produces slightly lower power and torque when compared to its rival the FZ25 and the Pulsar NS200.

The refined engine and immediate performance and nimble handling characteristics make the new RTR 200 4V the pick of the lot especially if you ride a lot within the city. With a good amount of torque, the FZ25 is a good tourer amongst the three while performance is the only priority the NS200 fits the bill perfectly.