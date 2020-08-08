BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 Prices Hiked Again [New Price List Inside]

As compared to their original BS6 launch prices, the Apache RTR 160 2V is Rs 5,000 more expensive now, while the RTR 160 4V costs Rs 4,000 more

TVS Motor Company launched the BS6-compliant Apache RTR 160 4V in November last year, while the RTR 160 followed up in January 2020. In May this year, the manufacturer hiked the price of the RTR 160 4V by Rs 2,000, which brought the price of the rear drum brake variant up to Rs 1,02,950 and that of the rear disc variant to Rs 1,06,000 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Now, TVS has hiked the prices of the Apache RTR 160 4V for the second time, and the motorcycle’s rear drum variant is now priced at Rs 1,04,000, while the disc brake version will now be retailed at Rs 1,07,050 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

This time around, the prices of the Apache RTR 160 2V have also been increased. The RTR 160 drum and disc are now priced at Rs 98,050 and Rs 1,01,050 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) respectively. Here is the updated price list of the Apache RTR 160 2V and RTR 160 4V, compared to their previous prices –

Model New Price* Old Price* Apache RTR 160 Drum Rs 98,050 Rs 97,000 Apache RTR 160 Disc Rs 1,01,050 Rs 1,00,000 Apache RTR 160 4V Drum Rs 1,04,000 Rs 1,02,950 Apache RTR 160 4V Disc Rs 1,07,050 Rs 1,06,000

*All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

As compared to the prices of the motorcycles when they were upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms, the Apache RTR 160 2V’s price has been increased by almost Rs 5,000 till now, while the RTR 160 4V is now about Rs 4,000 more expensive than its original BS6 launch price.

It should be noted that no changes have been made to either of the two bikes, and both of them continue to draw power from a 159.7 cc single-cylinder engine. The RTR 160 2V’s air-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-valve unit puts out 15.53 PS of max power at 8400 rpm, along with 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm.

On the other hand, the RTR 160 4V’s oil-cooled motor generates 16.02 PS power at 8250 rpm, and 14.12 Nm torque at 7250 rpm. The transmission duties on both the bikes are handled by a 5-speed gearbox. The Apache RTR 160 continues to rival the likes of the Yamaha FZ-Fi, as well as the Hero Xtreme 160R in the Indian market.