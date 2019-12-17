BS6 TVS Apache RR310 Spied Undisguised With TFT Screen, New Colour

2020 TVS Apache RR310 with BSVI compliant engine, TFT colour display and graphical updates is expected to launch soon in the domestic market

TVS Motor Company introduced its flagship Apache RR310 in December 2017 and it received slipper clutch as standard and a new Phantom Black colour earlier this year. Just as other two-wheeler manufacturers, TVS is in the transition towards BSVI emission standards and the popular Apache RTR 200 4V and 160 4V have gained necessary updates just over three weeks ago and you could read our review in the attached link.

The BSVI version of the Apache RR310 has been spied undisguised and it shows the obvious cosmetic changes. Currently, the supersport is sold in two colour choices: Racing Red with white stripes and Phantom Black with red and white pinstripes. It gets a new dual-tone matte grey and black paint scheme with red highlights and the slanting bigger Apache graphics runs across the fairing.

The red accents can be found on top of the dual-LED headlamp setup with black stripes in the middle having TVS logo. The contrast red RR 310 stickers on the fairing have been newly designed as well. The biggest update lies in the instrument cluster as it has been redesigned with a bigger vertical layout. Ditching the regular display, it gets a bright TFT coloured screen and the switchgear on the left side features joystick-like navigation controls.

The more premium instrument console with piano black finish says ‘Urban’ in the spy image and it could mean that different riding modes could be on offer. The main screen displays rpm counter, larger speed reading in the middle along with tank range, coolant temperature, trip and top speed. Moreover, the new Apache RR310 rides on Michelin Road 5 tyres and smartphone connectivity should also be part of the equation.

Just as the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and 160 4V, the BSVI updates could result in the 312.2 cc single-cylinder reverse-inclined liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine dropping its performance slightly. The motor currently develops 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of peak torque developed at 7,700 rpm. It is connected to a six-speed transmission.

The suspension and braking components will be carried forward from the existing model. Expect the new BSVI Apache RR310 to gain a premium of around Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 as the asking price could stand at around Rs. 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival KTM RC390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, Bajaj Dominar and others in the vastly crowding premium motorcycle space.