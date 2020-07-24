BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 Receives Its First Price Hike

Even after the latest price hike, the TVS Apache RR 310 still undercuts its direct rival, the KTM RC 390, which is currently priced at Rs 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom)

The RR 310 fully-faired sports bike is TVS’ flagship offering in the Indian market, and has been jointly developed by TVS and BMW Motorrad. The motorcycle has been well appreciated for its sporty design, as well as its top-notch performance, and was upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms earlier this year.

TVS Motor Company had launched the BS6-compliant Apache RR 310 at a starting price of Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom), which made it Rs 12,000 dearer than its BS4 counterpart. Now, the BS6-compliant motorcycle has received its first price hike, check out the updated price of the bike in the table below –

New Price* Old Price* Difference Rs 2,45,000 Rs 2,40,000 Rs 5,000

*All prices, ex-showroom

While the increase in price isn’t massive, it should be considered that the Apache RR 310 now costs Rs 17,000 more expensive than what it would have costed you a year ago. With that being said, TVS has also fairly updated the bike to justify the premium price.

The biggest change has to be the vertically-stacked full-colour TFT digital instrument console which displays a slew of riding information including race telemetry, turn-by-turn navigation, important notifications like incoming calls on your smartphone, thanks to TVS SmarXonnect connected tech.

Powering the motorcycle is a reverse-inclined 313 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 34 PS of maximum power at 9,700 rpm, along with 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. The BS6 Apache RR 310 gets ride-by-wire throttle, which has helped TVS offer four different ride modes, namely Urban, Rain, Sport and Track.

The power and torque output in Urban and Rain mode comes down to 25.8 PS and 25 Nm respectively. The ABS system is also calibrated according to the mode you choose. Other equipment included with the bike are dual projector LED headlamp, LED tail-lamp as well as a dual-seat setup, an inverted cartridge telescopic front fork, front and rear petal disc brakes etc.

TVS claims that the bike can sprint from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.93 seconds, while 0 – 100 kmph takes 7.17 seconds, before topping out 160 kmph. The Apache RR 310 puts up against the KTM RC 390 in the Indian market.