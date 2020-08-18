BS6 Triumph Street Twin Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 7.45 Lakh

The Street Twin continues to be most affordable Triumph motorcycle in the Indian market, with prices starting from Rs. 7.45 lakh and going up to Rs. 7.58 lakh (ex-showroom)

After upgrading the Street Triple R to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms, Triumph Motorcycles India has now officially launched the BS6-compliant version of its Street Twin in the Indian market, and the motorcycle has been priced from Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The motorcycle is available in three paint schemes, namely Jet Black, Korosi Red and Matt Ironstone, with the latter two entailing a premium of Rs 13,000 over the base price. The Street Twin retains its 900 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which continues to produce 65 hp of maximum power, but the power now comes at 7,500 rpm.

The peak torque output continues to be rated at 80 Nm, but is now available at 3,700 rpm instead of 3,800 rpm like before. The transmission duties continue to be taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox. It also gets first-in-class Road and Rain riding modes which adjust the throttle map and traction control settings for better control.

The bike is built on a tubular steel cradle frame, supported by 41 mm KYB forks up front, and KYB twin shock absorbers at the back, with 120 mm suspension travel on both ends. The braking setup consists of a 310 mm floating disc from Brembo with a 4-piston fixed caliper, coupled to a 220 mm Nissin disc with a 2-piston floating caliper. Dual-channel ABS is a standard fitment.

Other highlights of the motorcycle include an LCD multi-functional instrument pack which displays information like speed, engine rpm, odometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, range to empty indication, service indicator, clock, 2x trip, average & current fuel consumption display, etc. The Street Twin also gets heated hand grips, switchable traction control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Street Twin is currently the most affordable Triumph motorcycle on sale in the Indian market. The brand’s Indian line-up consists of 6 other bikes as well as their respective variants, namely Street Triple R, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Street Triple RS, Bonneville Speedmaster and Tiger 900.