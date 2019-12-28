BS6 Toyota Yaris To Become Rs. 11,000 More Expensive Than BSIV Model

Toyota has updated the Yaris’s 1.5-litre petrol engine to comply with BS6 emission norms, way before the deadline

Toyota is all set to upgrade the Yaris’ engine to comply with the BS6 emission norms, but get ready to shell out Rs 11,000 more for it over the earlier price. The updated C-segment sedan will be launched in India around the first two weeks of January 2020, and will continue to be offered in four variants.

Toyota retailed the BS4-compliant Yaris at a starting price of Rs 8.65 lakh (ex-showroom), which went up to Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. Given below is the complete list of the earlier price, compared to the updated price of the Yaris –

Manual Variant New Price (BS6)* Old Price (BS4)* J optional Rs 8.76 lakh Rs 8.65 lakh J Rs 9.40 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh G optional Rs 9.74 lakh Rs 9.63 lakh G Rs 10.55 lakh Rs 10.44 lakh V Rs 11.74 lakh Rs 11.63 lakh V optional Rs 12.08 lakh Rs 11.97 lakh VX Rs 12.96 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

Toyota continues to offer Yaris with its sole 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 107 hp of max power and 140 Nm peak torque. The engine can either be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed CVT. The fuel efficiency of the BS4 Yaris is rated at 17.1 kmpl for manual transmission, and 17.8 kmpl for CVT. However, the numbers for the BS6-compliant engine are yet to be confirmed by Toyota.

CVT Variant New Price (BS6)* Old Price (BS4)* J optional Rs 9.46 lakh Rs 9.35 lakh J Rs 10.10 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh G optional Rs 10.94 lakh Rs 10.83 lakh G Rs 11.75 lakh Rs 11.64 lakh V Rs 12.94 lakh width=”200″>Rs 12.83 lakh V optional Rs 13.28 lakh Rs 13.17 lakh VX Rs 14.18 lakh Rs 14.07 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

In terms of features, the Yaris comes with a few first-in-class features like gesture controls for the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, tyre pressure monitoring system, roof-mounted rear AC vents and electrically adjustable driver’s seat. Toyota offers alloy wheels as standard with all the variants of the Yaris, while the high-end variants get diamond-cut units.

On the safety front, the car gets ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, disc brakes for all wheels, brake assist, Hill-start Assist Control, front and rear parking sensors, follow me home headlamps, and seven airbags!

The updated Yaris will continue to put up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid; out of which only Honda City is offered with a BS6-compliant petrol engine as of now.