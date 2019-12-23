BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta Price Likely To Go Up By 2-3 Lakh, Bookings Open

Toyota will be launching the BS6 Innova Crysta early next month, and deliveries will only start by the end of January 2020

Since the April 1, 2020 deadline for BS6 emission norms is fast approaching, manufacturers are readying their respective products to comply with the stringent norms ahead of the deadline. One such manufacturer is Toyota Kirloskar Motor, which plans to launch the updated Innova Crysta in India next month itself.

Toyota Innova has been one of the most popular MPVs in India since its launch in 2005, and is currently sold in its second-gen avatar (Innova Crysta) in the country. Apparently, dealerships across the country have already started taking bookings for the BS6-compliant Innova Crysta.

Deliveries for the BS6-compliant Toyota Innova Crysta will begin at the end of January 2020. However, BS4-compliant versions are also currently being offered by dealerships, depending on availability of stock. However, dealerships have not confirmed how much the updated MPV would cost over the outgoing version but earlier reports suggest that the hike could be in between Rs 2 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh for Innova Crysta & Fortuner SUV. Upgrading to BS6 emission norms will also mean that the Innova Crysta could get a new drivetrain, and power figures are also expected to change.

The BS4 version of the Toyota Innova Crysta gets a 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 164 hp of maximum power and 245 Nm of max torque; a 2.4-litre diesel unit that makes 148 hp power and 343 Nm torque, along with a 2.8-litre diesel unit which is good for 172 hp of power and 360 Nm of torque. The engines can either be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox, or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota retails the petrol variants of the Innova Crysta at a starting price of Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 21.71 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the diesel version starts at Rs 15.67 lakh (ex-showroom) and ends at Rs 23.47 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end ‘Touring Sport’ trim.

Once the BS6-compliant version of the Toyota Innova Crysta is launched, expect its prices to go up by around Rs 3 lakh, which means the revised starting price of the updated MPV could be in the range of Rs 17-18 lakh (ex-showroom).