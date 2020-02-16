BS6 Toyota Fortuner Petrol & Diesel Deliveries Commenced In India

Much to everyone’s surprise, the BS6-compliant Fortuner retains its 2.8L diesel & 2.7L petrol engines and gets no price hike as compared to the BS4 models

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has commenced the deliveries of BS6-compliant Fortuner SUV; which is being offered at the same price as the BS4 version. In addition, both the 2.8-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol four-cylinder engines offered with the BS4 Fortuner, have now been made to comply with the latest emission norms, without any loss of power; which makes it the only SUV in its segment to be BS6-compliant.

Take a look at the variant-wise price list of the BS6 Toyota Fortuner –

Variant Price* 2.7L 4×2 MT Petrol Rs 28.18 lakh 2.7L 4×2 AT Petrol Rs 29.77 lakh 2.8L 4×2 MT Diesel Rs 30.19 lakh 2.8L 4×2 AT Diesel Rs 32.05 lakh 2.8L 4×4 MT Diesel Rs 32.16 lakh 2.8L 4×4 AT Diesel Rs 33.95 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom

The 2.8-litre turbo-diesel is the preferred choice of majority of Fortuner buyers. The four-cylinder oil burner puts out produces 174.5 hp of max power at 3,400 rpm, and 420 Nm peak torque on the manual transmission. The torque output increases by 30 hp on the diesel automatic variants of the SUV, taking the max torque output up to 450 Nm.

On the other hand, the 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor has a peak power output of 163.7 hp at 5,200 rpm, and a 245 Nm max torque at 4,000 rpm. The diesel engine can be had with an optional 4×4 system, whereas the petrol unit is offered with a RWD configuration as standard.

Toyota continues to retail the Fortuner at a starting price of Rs 28.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol manual variant, whereas the top-end 4×4 diesel trim with an automatic transmission costs Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It should also be noted that the Pearl White paint scheme is offered at a premium of Rs 15,000, with all the variants.

The Fortuner continues to rival the likes of Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X in the Indian market, all of which are yet to be upgraded to comply with the stringent BS6 norms. The Japanese carmaker could also go ahead and hike the price of the Fortuner at a later date, once its competitors are launched with BS6 compliance.