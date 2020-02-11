BS6 Toyota Fortuner Launched, Priced From Rs 28.18 Lakh

Toyota has finally upgraded its Fortuner to comply with the latest emission norms and much to everyone’s surprise, the prices of the SUV remain unchanged

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has silently upgraded its full-size Fortuner SUV to comply with the BS6 emission norms, and unlike the previous speculations, the car retails both its 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel drivetrains.

Surprisingly, Toyota has not hiked the price of the BS6 Fortuner, and the car continues to be offered at a starting price of Rs 28.18 lakh for the base petrol trim, which goes up to Rs 34.10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant.

Toyota Fortuner BS6 Prices Price* (ex-showroom) 2.7L 4×2 MT Petrol Rs 28,18,000 2.7L 4×2 AT Petrol Rs 29,77,000 2.8L 4×2 MT Diesel Rs 30,19,000 2.8L 4×2 AT Diesel Rs 32,05,000 2.8L 4×4 MT Diesel Rs 32,16,000 2.8L 4×4 AT Diesel Rs 33,95,000

*Prices for all colours, except Pearl White

As mentioned earlier, Toyota continues to offer the Fortuner with two powertrains; a 2.7-litre four-cylinder Petrol engine, along with a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel mill. The petrol motor generates 163.7 hp of maximum power at at 5,200 rpm, along with 245 Nm peak torque at 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, the oil burner produces 174.5 hp power at 3,400 rpm and 420 Nm (MT) & 450 Nm (AT) torque between 1400 – 2600 rpm.

The petrol trims can only be had with a 2WD configuration, while a 4×4 configuration is optional on the diesel variants. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual transmission, along with a 6-speed automatic gearbox on both the petrol and the diesel versions.

Toyota managed to sell only 228 units of the Fortuner last month, as against 1,649 units the Japanese marque shipped in January 2019. This has resulted in a year on year sales decline by 86%. However, the SUV still managed to outsell all the other premium SUVs in the Indian market including the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Alturas G4, Skoda Kodiaq, Isuzu MU-X, among others.

Its arch-rival, the Ford Endeavour is said to get a new BS6-compliant 2.0-litre ‘Panther’ turbocharged diesel engine soon, which will replace the BS4 2.2-litre four-cylinder and the 3.2-litre, five-cylinder diesel engines currently on offer with the American-origin SUV.