Tata Hexa Safari Edition was a ‘surprise showcase’ by Tata Motors back at the recently conducted Auto Expo 2020, it appears to be in a production-ready state

Tata Motors, the famous homegrown carmaker, surprised us all with what can be termed as one of the most comprehensive lineups of all car companies present at the Auto Expo 2020. While there we some really exciting models, like the Sierra concept, the company even showcased a new version of the Tata Hexa that is responsible for resurrecting the Safari moniker.

Other than showing the Gravitas, the HBX and the new Sierra, the Pune-based carmaker surprised us with the Safari Edition of the Hexa, which is basically an accessorised version of the recently discontinued crossover. Now, what’s highly important here is that while the regular Hexa has already been discontinued owing to its inability to comply with the BSVI emission norms, the Safari Edition could mark the return of the vehicle as it will be launched later this year.

The Tata Hexa Safari Edition will be equipped with a BSVI-compliant diesel engine, which is something that will help the crossover return to the market in this era of stricter emission norms. Other than the BSVI-compliant engine, the upcoming model will also feature a handful of styling updates over the regular version that has just been discontinued.

Mostly, the Tata Hexa Safari Edition is based on the BSIV-compliant Hexa 4×4 variant but it comes with a more attractive styling package that helps the vehicle look bolder. One of the biggest highlights of the vehicle is its unique paint job, which, in the words of the manufacturer, takes inspiration from the “earthy tones of the outdoors.”

Other than the bespoke paint job, the Hexa Safari Edition also comes with an updated set of roof rails and a contrasting paint on the body cladding. Inside, the updates are even lesser than those on the outside. The only apparent difference arises out of the updated upholstery and the Safari Edition badge on the dashboard.

In all chances, the Tata Hexa Safari Edition will draw its power from an updated, BSVI-compliant variant of the recently discontinued model’s 2.2-litre diesel engine. In the BSIV state, this engine used to offer 156PS and 400Nm for the 4×4 variant. The motor was available with a 6-speed manual transmission. A 6-speed automatic transmission option was offered on the 4×2 variant.