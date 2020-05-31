BS6 Tata Harrier Dark Edition Reaches Showrooms

Tata Harrier Dark Edition comes with a black themed exterior and interior along with 17-inch black alloy wheels; powered by the BSVI 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine

Tata Motors introduced the Harrier Dark Edition towards the end of August 2019 and it was priced at Rs. 16.76 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) upon its arrival. The Dark Edition is retailed in the XZ, XZ Plus, XZA and XZA Plus trims and its BSVI version has begun reaching dealerships across the country as you could see in the images.

The Harrier was the first model based on Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and its design has been a major attraction. However, the Dark Edition takes it a couple of notches higher with its meaner dark accents and attractive alloy wheels, justifying the styling cues of the latest exterior philosophy adapted by the Indian manufacturer.

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets 14 styling enhancements over the standard model and is in response to the ever-growing competition in the mid-size SUV segment current lead by Kia Seltos and second-gen Hyundai Creta. The Dark Edition boasts Atlas Black shade as it features a host of updates on the outside pertaining to the theme as the name suggests.

Some of the visual highlights include grey headlamp inserts, blackened interior with Blackstone leather upholstery, grey inserts on the dashboard, front and rear black skid plates, electrically adjustable black wing mirrors, dark-toned tail lamps, shark fin antenna, faux rear diffuser and roof-mounted rear spoiler among other updates.

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition continues to derive power from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit in the XZA Plus trims.

The BSVI version of the Dark Edition currently costs between Rs. 17.70 lakh for the XZ trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 20.25 lakh for the XZA Plus model. The XZ Plus and XZA Dark Edition versions are priced at Rs. 18.95 lakh and Rs. 19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively in the domestic market.