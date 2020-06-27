BS6 Tata Altroz Premium Hatchback Complete Price List Inside

Tata Motors is offered with BSVI compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, and they are mated to a five-speed manual transmission

Tata Motors launched the all-new Altroz with BSVI compliant petrol and diesel engines at the beginning of this year. In January 2020, Tata debuted the facelifted Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and the new Nexon EV. The Altroz has fared decently in the domestic market as it competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and Volkswagen Polo.

The Altroz is priced between Rs. 5.29 lakh for the entry-level XE petrol and it goes up to Rs. 7.74 lakh for the XZ Urban petrol grade (both prices, ex-showroom). The diesel range of the premium hatchback starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh for XE and it goes up to Rs. 9.34 lakh for the range-topping XZ Urban diesel (both prices, ex-showroom).

The five-seater is one of the competitively priced premium hatchbacks in the segment with a wide engine range and it will be getting new competition in the form of the third generation Elite i20 in the coming months. To make matters easy for customers during these difficult times, Tata is offering the Altroz with EMI starting from just Rs. 5,555 per month for first 6 months.

Tata Altroz Petrol Diesel XE Rs. 5.29 Lakh Rs. 6.99 Lakh XE RHYTM Rs. 5.54 Lakh Rs. 7.24 Lakh XM Rs. 6.15 Lakh Rs. 7.75 Lakh XM STYLE Rs. 6.49 Lakh Rs. 8.09 Lakh XM RHYTM Rs. 6.54 Lakh Rs. 8.14 Lakh XM RHYTM + STYLE Rs. 6.79 Lakh Rs. 8.39 Lakh XT Rs. 6.84 Lakh Rs. 8.44 Lakh XT LUXE Rs. 7.23 Lakh Rs. 8.83 Lakh XZ Rs. 7.44 Lakh Rs. 9.04 Lakh XZ OPTIONAL Rs. 7.69 Lakh Rs. 9.29 Lakh XZ URBAN Rs. 7.74 Lakh Rs. 9.34 Lakh

The EMI amount is applicable on a loan amount of up to Rs 5.5 lakh that can be increased to over a maximum tenure of five years. The Altroz is the first Tata model based on the modular ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and it was awarded five stars by Global NCAP as it scored five stars for adult and three stars for child occupant protection tests.

The Altroz measures 3,990 mm long, 1,755 mm wide and stands a height of 1,523 mm with 2,501 mm wheelbase. It has unladen ground clearance of 165 mm and bootspace of 345 litres. It gets safety features such as ABS, EBD, dual airbags, reverse camera, cornering stability control, voice alert warning and so on.

The Impact Design 2.0 based Altroz is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine developing 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. The 1.5-litre turbo Revotorq diesel unit kicks out 90 PS maximum power at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque between 1,250 and 3,000 rpm. Both engines are mated to a standard five-speed transmission only.