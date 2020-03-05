BS6 Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF Launched From Rs 1.12 Lakh

Suzuki has launched the BS6-compliant versions of the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF after showcasing them at 2020 Auto Expo last month

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has launched its first BS6-compliant motorcycles in the country, which is the updated Gixxer range; which includes the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF bikes. The Gixxer has been priced at Rs 1,11,871, while the Gixxer SF will now be retailed at Rs 1,22,900. On the other hand, the Gixxer SF MotoGP edition is now priced at Rs 1,22,900 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Powering both the bikes is the same 155 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine as before, but now is BS6-compliant. The power figures have been slightly reduced, and the motor now generates 13.6 PS of maximum power at 8000 rpm, and 13.8 Nm peak torque at 6000 rpm. It continues to come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Commenting on the launch, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We feel proud to announce the launch of our BS6 compliant GIXXER series, ahead of the regulation deadline. Suzuki Motorcycle India has plans to grow at a robust pace with its flagship brand, GIXXER. Both BS6 compliant GIXXER SF and GIXXER, designed keeping the Indian customers in mind, have become even more environment friendly without compromising on the overall power and performance.”

Here is the price list of the BS6 Gixxer range –

Model Price* Gixxer Rs 1,11,871 Gixxer SF Rs 1,21,871 Gixxer SF MotoGP Rs 1,22,900

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The prices have been increased by about Rs 12,000 as compared to the BS4 Gixxer range. However, no other noteworthy changes have been made to either of the two motorcycles. The bikes continue to come equipped with an LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, digital instrument cluster, a sporty dual-muffler for the exhaust outlet, and stylish 6-spoke alloy wheels.

The BS6 Gixxer is available in Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Sonic Silver and Metallic Triton Blue paint schemes, while the Gixxer SF misses out on the Metallic Triton Blue. On the other hand, the Gixxer SF MotoGP continues to sport the Metallic Triton Blue shade, along with MotoGP specific decals all around the body.