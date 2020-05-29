BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 & Gixxer SF 250 Launched From Rs 1.63 Lakh

The BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 is Rs 3,600 more expensive than its BS4 iteration, while the BS6 Gixxer SF 250 gets a Rs 3,345 price hike over the outgoing version

Suzuki showcased the BS6-compliant Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 at this year’s Auto Expo in February, and now the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has finally launched the updated quarter litre motorcycles in the Indian market. The update also means that Suzuki’s entire Indian line-up is now BS6-compliant.

Both the motorcycles continue to be equipped with the 249 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected unique oil-cooled engine that has been upgraded to comply with the stringent emission norms. The engine continues to put out 26.5 PS of power which is available at 9300 rpm, 300 rpm higher than the outgoing model. However, the peak torque output has taken a 0.4 Nm drop, and is now rated at 22.2 Nm at 7300 rpm.

The transmission duties continue to be taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox. The undeprinnings of both the bikes remain the same. They continue to come equipped with a telescopic front fork, along with rear monoshock setup. Both the bikes come with front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Model New Price* Old Price* Difference Suzuki Gixxer 250 Rs 1,63,400 Rs 1,59,800 Rs 3,600 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Rs 1,74,000 Rs 1,70,655 Rs 3,345 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition Rs 1,74,900 Rs 1,71,456 Rs 3,444

*All prices, ex-showroom

On the feature front, the Gixxer 250 range gets an LED headlamp and tail lamp, along with a fully digital instrument instrument cluster. Both the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 are available in two colours, namely silver and black. On the other hand, the Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition gets the Metallic Triton Blue paint scheme with MotoGP livery.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 continues to rival the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 250, KTM 200 Duke as well as the upcoming BS6 Yamaha FZ25 in terms of price. On the other hand, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 puts up against the KTM RC 200 in the Indian market.