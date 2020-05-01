BS6 Skoda Superb Facelift Bookings Open, Launch Soon

The Superb facelift will be offered with a 2.0-litre TSI motor producing 187 PS power, and is expected to be offered with a 7-speed DSG gearbox only

Skoda displayed a host of new products at the 2020 Auto Expo, including the Vision-IN mid-size SUV concept, Octavia RS245, Karoq, as well as a mid-life facelifted version of the Superb. Now, the German-owned Czech carmaker has officially started taking bookings for the latter, and the launch is expected soon.

As compared to the outgoing model, the facelifted model will be getting a slightly redesigned front bumper, with sleeker restyled LED headlamps, a wider front grille, and revamped front fog lamps as well. The rear bumper has also been redesigned, and the carmaker’s logo at the back has now been replaced with ‘SKODA’ lettering on the tailgate. Additionally, the car gets a black lip spoiler and new LED tail lamps.

Also on offer will be a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside the car, the Superb facelift will be seen sporting a moderately updated cabin. Just like the outgoing model, the 2020 Superb is also expected to get a dual-tone beige and black theme, but the biggest change inside will be a larger touchscreen infotainment system, which will be integrated with smartphone connectivity.

Leaving aside the new features, Skoda will continue to offer the Superb with its Virtual Cockpit fully-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, hands-free parking, three-zone automatic climate control, powered tailgate, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and even a panoramic sunroof.

Powering the car will likely be a sole BS6-compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine, which will produce a maximum power output in the region of 187 PS. The 2.0-litre TDI oil burner that was available with the pre-facelift version, will not be offered with the updated car.

The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift can be booked on the carmaker’s official website for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The luxury sedan will be available in seven different paint schemes, namely Lava Blue, Magic Black, Magnetic Brown, Business Grey, Moon White, Race Blue and Steel Grey.