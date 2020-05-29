BS6 Skoda Rapid Is Most Affordable C-Segment Sedan In India

Recently, Skoda Rapid, a sedan that was first launched in India almost a decade ago, received yet another updated that has brought in a BSVI 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Skoda Auto India has launched the updated, BSVI-compliant Rapid with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. With prices starting at Rs 7.49 lakh, the Rapid is now the most affordable model in the C2-segment.

To give you an idea, the Maruti Ciaz, one of the most well-priced sedan in this category, starts at Rs 8.31 lakh. The Toyota Yaris starts at Rs 8.75 lakh, while the VW Vento and Hyundai Verna start at Rs 8.86 lakh and Rs 9.31 lakh, respectively. The segment-favourite Honda City is the costliest at a starting price of Rs 9.96 lakh.

The 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI has gone on sale in five variants – Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo. Like we said, the entry-level variant, dubbed Rapid Rider, is priced at Rs Rs 7.49 lakh. Next in line is the Rapid Ambition, which is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh. It is followed by Rapid Onyx at Rs 10.19 lakh, Rapid Style at Rs 11.49 lakh and Rapid Monte Carlo at Rs 11.79 lakh. Please note that all the prices given above are ex-showroom, pan-India.

The 2020 Skoda Rapid comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that outputs a maximum power of 110 hp and a peak torque of 175 Nm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. A 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit is likely to follow in the months to come. The new motor has replaced the 1.6-litr MPI naturally-aspirated petrol motor and the 1.5-litre TDI turbocharged diesel engine of the previous model.

Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Variants Price (ex-showroom) 1. Rider Rs. 7.49 lakh 2. Ambition Rs. 9.99 lakh 3. Onyx Rs. 10.19 lakh 4. Style Rs. 11.49 lakh 5. Monte Carlo Rs. 11.79 lakh

The 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI has an ARAI-rated fuel mileage of 18.97 kmpl. The MY2020 Skoda Rapid also gets new design alloy wheels and a discreet boot lip-spoiler. The cabin remains unchanged, with the beige-black colour theme still on offer on the standard variants and a grey-black theme available on the Onyx trim. The top-spec Monte Carlo version continues to be different from the lower variants.

The 2020 Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo comes with four airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors with rear camera, automatic headlamps and wipers, LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, climate control, auto-dimming inside mirror, rear ac vents, cruise control and a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink support.