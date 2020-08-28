BS6 Skoda Rapid Automatic Bookings Officially Commenced

As of now, Skoda retails the Rapid between Rs 7.49 – 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom), but the higher price is expected to go up with the introduction of the optional automatic gearbox

Skoda Auto India launched the BS6-compliant version of the Rapid in the Indian market a few months ago, and while no major visual changes were introduced, the C-segment sedan was plonked with an all-new powertrain under the hood, and the only transmission option until now was a 6-speed manual gearbox.

However, at the time of the car’s launch, Skoda had also confirmed that an optional automatic will be introduced for the car soon. Now after three months since the BS6 Rapid’s introduction, Skoda has officially started taking pre-bookings for the automatic Rapid for a token amount of Rs 25,000, with deliveries slated to commence from September 18 onwards.

Talking about the Rapid’s powertrain, it gets a sole 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 110 PS of maximum power, along with 175 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed manual transmission will now be joined by a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. While the engine returns a fuel efficiency of 18.27 kmpl when had with the MT, the AT gearbox will return 16.24 kmpl.

As of now, Skoda retails the Rapid at a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.79 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. However, the prices are expected to go up by about Rs 60,000 with the introduction of the automatic variants.

The Rapid comes equipped with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, automatic climate control, push-button start, auto-dimming IRVM, tilt and telescopic steering, height-adjustable driver seat and more.

On the safety front, the sedan gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, reverse parking sensors and a reverse parking camera. The introduction of an optional automatic gearbox will help the Rapid give tougher competition to the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Toyota Yaris as well as its sibling, the Volkswagen Vento.