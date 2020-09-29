BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan Gets Its Second Price Hike

The Royal Enfield Himalayan draws power from a 411 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which makes 24.3 PS power and 32 Nm torque

All automobile manufacturers have taken a big hit in terms of sales, and hence, to compensate for it, many manufacturers have slightly hiked the prices of their offerings, in a bid to reduce the damages. One such manufacturer is Royal Enfield, which has hiked the prices of the BS6 Himalayan for the second time since its launch in January 2020.

The BS6 Himalayan was launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 1,86,811, however, the first price hike came in May 2020, which resulted in the price being increased by Rs 2,754 to Rs 1,89,565 (all prices, ex-showroom). Now, Royal Enfield has increased the price of the Himalayan again.

The BS6 Himalayan with Granite Black and Snow White paint schemes now starts from Rs 1.91 lakh onwards, while the Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey colours will now cost Rs 1.94 lakh. On the other hand, the Lake Blue and Rock Red continue to be the most premium colour options, and will now set you back by Rs 1,95,990 (all prices, ex-showroom).

Colour New Price* Old Price* Granite Black, Snow White Rs 1,91,401 Rs 1,89,564 Sleet Grey, Gravel Grey Rs 1,94,155 Rs 1,92,318 Lake Blue, Rock Red Rs 1,95,990 Rs 1,94,154

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The adventure tourer motorcycle has received a price hike of Rs 1,837 across the entire range, which means that the bike’s price has been hiked by a total of Rs 4,590 since it was originally launched back in January this year.

Talking about the Himalayan, Royal Enfield has equipped the bike with a 411 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC single-cylinder fuel-injected engine that develops 24.3 PS of maximum power at 6500 rpm, along with 32 Nm of peak torque, which is available between 4000 – 4500 rpm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox.

As of now, the Royal Enfield Himalayan competes against the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure as well as the Hero Xpulse 200 in the Indian market. It will also soon be getting a new rival in the form of the BS6 BMW G 310 GS.