BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched At Rs 1.21 Lakh

The BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 borrows a new paint scheme from the now discontinued Bullet 500, called the ‘Forest Green’, apart from Bullet Silver, Onyx Black and Black

Royal Enfield became one of the first manufacturers in the country to have cleared off all of its BS4 inventory days before the BS6 deadline. Now, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has launched the BS6-compliant version of the Bullet 350 cruiser, which is currently its highest-selling motorcycle in the country.

The updated bike has been priced at Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and it still uses the same 346 cc single-cylinder four stroke engine, which has now been upgraded with a fuel-injection system. The revised engine puts out 19.1 hp of max power at 5,250 rpm and has a peak torque output of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The motor continues to be mated to the same 5-speed gearbox as before.

No visual changes have been made to the 350 cc bike. However, a catalytic converter has been added to the exhaust header pipe, in order to reduce emissions and make the bike comply with the latest emission norms. The Bullet 350 continues to sport a round headlamp with a chrome outlining, a tubular handlebar, a single-piece seat, chrome exhaust, and old-school round rear view mirrors etc.

However, the Bullet 350 now comes with a new Forest Green paint scheme, which was earlier available with its higher displacement sibling, the Bullet 500. Royal Enfield decided against upgrading any of its 500 cc bikes to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms, and hence discontinued the 500 cc line-up altogether.

Moving back to the Bullet 350, it is now offered with three other colour options apart from Forest Green, namely, Bullet Silver, Onyx Black and Black. The Forest Green and Black coloured Bullet 350 are priced at Rs 1.21 lakh, while the other two colours will be retailed at Rs 1.27 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

On the other hand, the Bullet 350 ES (Electric Start) trim, which was previously known as the Bullet Electra, continues to be available with three colours, including Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue. The said variant of the bike has now been priced at Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).