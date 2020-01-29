BS6 Renault Triber Launched, Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 15,000

Renault has updated the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine of the Triber to comply with the BS6 emission norms

Renault launched the Triber in India last year with only one engine option, which was a BS4-compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol unit, that came mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. The said engine put out 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm peak torque.

The French manufacturer has finally updated the MPV’s engine to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms, without any changes in the power figures. The transition has also led to a hike in its price by Rs 4,000 for the base RXE trim, and Rs 15,000 for all other variants. Here is a complete price list of the BS6 Renault Triber –

Variant BS6 Price* BS4 Price* Price difference RXE Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 4.95 lakh Rs 4,000 RXL Rs 5.74 lakh Rs 5.59 lakh Rs 15,000 RXT Rs 6.24 lakh Rs 6.09 lakh Rs 15,000 RXZ Rs 6.78 lakh Rs 6.63 lakh Rs 15,000

*All prices, ex-showroom

At the launch event of the Triber in August, Renault also confirmed that an automatic variant will also be launched at a later date. However, according to a recent report, the Triber will be getting a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine by the end of Q1 2020. The French carmaker could also showcase the Triber with both the turbo-petrol (HR10) engine, as well as the AMT gearbox at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo next month.

As of now, Renault offers the Triber with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, AC vents for all three rows, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and of course, the modular 7-seat layout.

The Triber has only one direct rival in the Indian market i.e. the Datsun GO+, but puts up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Ford Figo as well.

Apart from the Triber, Renault is also working on a new sub-4m SUV, which has been codenamed HBC, which will serve as an affordable alternative to the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, etc. The car has was recently spied on the test, and will likely make its debut in mid-2020.